Tornado Watch issued until 2 a.m.

This Story will be continuously updated.

A line of strong storms will push east across Central Texas throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Damaging straight line winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado is possible

10:15 pm Update:

A New Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern McLennan and Limestone County

A severe t-storm warning has been issued for Ellis, Navarro, Hill, Henderson, McLennan, Kaufman, Freestone, Limestone County until Oct 10 11:15PM for gusty winds and large hail. Seek shelter indoors away from windows and doors if you're in the path of this storm. pic.twitter.com/FVuldYcqt3 — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) October 11, 2021

10:00 pm Update:

The line of storms continues to quickly push east across Central Texas

A line of strong storms continues to push east at around 45 mph. Here is the current expected arrival time of this line across Central Texas pic.twitter.com/7deHsETshf — KWTX Weather (@kwtxweather) October 11, 2021

9:49 pm update:

A severe t-storm warning has been issued for Johnson, Ellis, Hill, Bosque, Somervell County until Oct 10 10:15PM for gusty winds and large hail. Seek shelter indoors away from windows and doors if you're in the path of this storm. pic.twitter.com/oAzPz9k99c — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) October 11, 2021

A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of Central Texas until 2 am. The main threat from storms that move through our area tonight will be straight line winds over 60 mph, but an isolated tornado or two is possible.

Tornado Watch (KWTX)

Download our free KWTX Weather App for live local radar, and targeted push alerts when severe weather is approaching your area.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.