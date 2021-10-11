Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued until 2 a.m.

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
This Story will be continuously updated.

A line of strong storms will push east across Central Texas throughout the late evening and overnight hours. Damaging straight line winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado is possible

10:15 pm Update:

A New Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern McLennan and Limestone County

10:00 pm Update:

The line of storms continues to quickly push east across Central Texas

9:49 pm update:

A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of Central Texas until 2 am. The main threat from storms that move through our area tonight will be straight line winds over 60 mph, but an isolated tornado or two is possible.

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(KWTX)

