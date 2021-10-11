Advertisement

Vista College ceases operations, closes Killeen location

Vista College campus in Killeen, Texas
Vista College campus in Killeen, Texas(Megan Vanselow for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In a letter to students, Vista College announced it had made the “difficult decision to cease all operations effective with the close of business on October 8, 2021.”

A note posted on the front door of the location at 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen states, “We apologize for any inconvenience, but Vista College and Cosmetology Salon is now closed. Thank you for your long-time business!”

A sign posted at the Vista College location in Killeen, Texas.
A sign posted at the Vista College location in Killeen, Texas.(Megan Vanselow for KWTX)

The letter sent to students states the college remains in compliance with both accreditation and federal regulations, but is unable to continue “due to financial circumstances.”

The college’s main campus in located in El Paso, Texas. In addition to Killeen, it also has campuses in the Texas cities of Beaumont, College Station and Longview. Vista College also has campuses in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Fort Smith, Arkansas. It also offers online instruction in the Dallas area.

“We realize the challenges this causes for students and we have been working to identify potential transfer colleges and schools to complete your degrees,” the college said in its letter to students.

Students are urged to monitor its website for guidance on how to move forward and for answers to questions regarding tuition and student loans.

The letter Vista College sent to students.
The letter Vista College sent to students.(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood looking for missing soldier
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bartlett and found one person dead inside. An...
Person found dead after Central Texas house fire
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
An estimated 150 law enforcement officials from federal state and local agencies are working in...
Missing Grimes County child found alive in woods

Latest News

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting
File Photo
After staff members died from COVID-19, Waco ISD vows to keep mask mandate
Robert Griffin III
RGIII returns to Waco for ESPN’s broadcast of Baylor vs. BYU
FastCast
Brady's Sunday Night FastCast