Vista College ceases operations, closes Killeen location

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In a letter to students, Vista College announced it had made the “difficult decision to cease all operations effective with the close of business on October 8, 2021.”

A note posted on the front door of the location at 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen states, “We apologize for any inconvenience, but Vista College and Cosmetology Salon is now closed. Thank you for your long-time business!”

A sign posted at the Vista College location in Killeen, Texas. (Megan Vanselow for KWTX)

The letter sent to students states the college remains in compliance with both accreditation and federal regulations, but is unable to continue “due to financial circumstances.”

The college’s main campus in located in El Paso, Texas. In addition to Killeen, it also has campuses in the Texas cities of Beaumont, College Station and Longview. Vista College also has campuses in Las Cruces, New Mexico and Fort Smith, Arkansas. It also offers online instruction in the Dallas area.

“We realize the challenges this causes for students and we have been working to identify potential transfer colleges and schools to complete your degrees,” the college said in its letter to students.

Students are urged to monitor its website for guidance on how to move forward and for answers to questions regarding tuition and student loans.

The letter Vista College sent to students. (Courtesy Photo)

