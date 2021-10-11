Advertisement

Waco Police identify man fatally shot, found inside wrecked Mustang

Investigators with the Waco Police Department believe the victim was shot after an altercation outside Johnny's Food Mart.(Waco Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified Dusty Bethke, 39, of Waco, as the man found dead from a gunshot wound inside a wrecked vehicle on August 23, 2021.

On that day, police received a call at about 3:15 p.m. about the driver of a black 1999 model Ford Mustang who had just crashed into a fence near the 3100 Block of Daughtry Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, Bethke, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. that day at 1824 Richter Avenue. Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an altercation involving Bethke and several individuals outside Johnny’s Food Mart at that location.

The video below contains surveillance images of vehicles investigators believe may have been driven by the suspects in the case:

Police released a YouTube video with surveillance footage with the hope someone will recognize two vehicles possibly linked to the shooting.

The first vehicle is a silver or gold-colored, older model Chevrolet Impala. The second vehicle is a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

If anyone has any information regarding this murder investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or Lead Investigator Officer Scarlett Woodruff at (254) 750-7615.

Waco Police released these images to two vehicles possibly linked to the shooting outside Johnny's Food Mart on August 23, 2021.(Waco Police)

