Baylor Scott & White Health officials say 98 percent of workforce vaccinated systemwide

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 vaccine mandates are currently in effect at all three major hospitals in the Waco-area including Ascension Providence, Waco Family Medicine, and Baylor Scott & White Health.

For BSW, all employees, contractors and volunteers had to be fully vaccinated--or receive an exemption--by Oct. 1.

On Monday, officials provided KWTX with an update on BSW’s vaccination status saying, systemwide, they’re almost fully in compliance.

“As of October 1, roughly 98% of our workforce is in compliance,” officials told KWTX in a statement. “We continue to process vaccination records.”

The number of employees who were terminated or quit in connection with the mandate is still being calculated, BSW officials said, however, they expected to have more information as early as Oct. 15.

“The 98 percent certainly makes me feel like this is a team effort, a group trying to do something for the better good,” said Dr .Scott Blattman, President-Elect of the McLennan County Medical Society, which in late August published a letter taking a united stance in support vaccinations.

However, more than just doctors and nurses need to be on that ‘team’, according to Blattman who says it works better if both medical staff--and patient--are protected.

“If I’m vaccinated and you’re vaccinated, then the risk of me giving you anything is very low, if only one of us is, the risk is still there,” said Blattman. “That is true in vaccination as it is in football--if I’m wearing protective gear and you’re not, you’re still at risk even though I’m wearing it.”

MCMS member Dr. Tim Martindale, who went public and blogged his coronavirus battle in April of 2020, agrees with Blattman and says he hopes the example set by the medical community trickles down.

“Even though we’re on a significant downturn of this surge, we don’t know if there might be another surge around the corner or another strain around the corner that we’re not protected for,” said Martindale.

According to the most recent available data Monday, McLennan County’s vaccination rate was slightly over 51 percent.

