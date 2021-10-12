A flood watch goes into effect tomorrow for expected soggy conditions today through Thursday

Phenomenal weather Monday is unfortunately gone and the return of humidity overnight gives way to scattered rain and storms today before more widespread and potentially heavy rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temperatures should warm up into the 60s and low 70s before sunrise with afternoon highs likely reaching the low-to-mid 80s. If sunshine peeks through the clouds, highs could reach the upper 80s east of I-35 with heat index values in the low 90s. Scattered pre-dawn rain will move through near and east of I-35 but a wave of moisture should move through shortly after sunrise from the south. Rain chances climb to 50% after sunrise through around lunchtime. The off-and-on morning showers should wane a bit around lunch time with potentially another round of showers and storms during the afternoon and stretching into the evening. It won’t rain continuously throughout the day, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy. Rain chances remain near 50% this afternoon but there will be a conditional risk of severe weather this afternoon too. If we get enough sunshine peeking through the mostly cloudy skies, it may destabilize the atmosphere enough for a few strong storms to bubble up. Afternoon storms, if they form, may contain gusty winds, hail, or even a stray tornado. Today’s severe weather risk is low but certainly not zero. Scattered rain remains possible through the night tonight with around a 30% rain chance, before better rain chances return Wednesday morning as our next front approaches.

The approaching front will run into a ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and should take a few days to move in. Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday, especially near and west of I-35, starting as early as the pre-dawn hours. It looks like the highest rain chances, close to 60%, arrive during the late-morning and afternoon as the front nears the area and then stalls out. The stalling front keeps the rain chances elevated through Wednesday afternoon and evening but also paves the way for the remnants of current Hurricane Pamela in the eastern Pacific Ocean to be pulled directly over Central Texas. The tropical moisture and the slow-moving front should bring more widespread and potentially heavy rain late Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday could potentially be a washout, especially for the first part of the day, as Pamela’s remnants take the better part of the day to move through. A flood watch is in effect for every Central Texas county except Milam, Robertson, and Leon County Wednesday and Thursday. In areas under the flood watch, 2″ to 4″ of rain are possible with higher totals between 5″ and 6″ possible. Near the Brazos Valley, rainfall totals should only climb between 1″ and 2″.

A secondary push of cooler air should kick the stalled front through the area early Friday ending the rain and allowing for sunshine and fall like weather to return. Friday’s rain chances are near 20% in the morning with some sunshine returning late in the day. Highs may only reach the low 80s. True fall weather arrives behind Friday’s front and will last through the weekend and probably through much of next week! Expect morning temperatures behind the front Saturday through Wednesday to start out in the 40s and 50s. Sunday morning and Monday morning may be the coldest we’ve seen since spring as we could start in the low-to-mid 40s! High temperatures will actually be more akin to late October and early November weather. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday before we warm back into the mid-to-near upper 70s through Wednesday. Fall is FINALLY coming y’all!

