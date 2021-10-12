Flood watch issued for most of Central Texas

(KWTX) - The potential for heavy rain will be increasing across much of Central Texas Wednesday and into Thursday, and due to that, a Flood Watch has been issued.

The only counties in Central Texas not included in the Flood Watch are Milam, Robertson, and Freestone.

Flood Watch (KWTX)

Areas under the Flood Watch could see rainfall totals ranging between 2-4″, with some isolated higher amounts possible west of I-35.

This heavy rain is due to the interaction of a slow moving cold front with increasing tropical moisture moving in from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela.

Predicted Rainfall Totals (KWTX)

The highest rain chances in Central Texas will be late Wednesday through Thursday morning, but some spotty showers will likely continue throughout the day Thursday.

Rain chances will come to an end early Friday as a cold front sweeps through our area. Behind the front we will see breezy north winds and prolonged stretch of cooler fall weather.

High temperatures this weekend and into next week will be in the 70s, and we could see a few mornings down into the 40s!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.