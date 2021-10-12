Advertisement

Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead behind company barracks

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Specialist Maxwell Hockin, 26, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was found dead behind his company barracks over the weekend, according to officials at Fort Hood.

Hockin was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He enlisted in the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer.

The soldier was found unresponsive on Saturday, October 9 and was later pronounced dead.

“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion.

Hockin’s awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time,” said Sullivan.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

