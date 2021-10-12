Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.
Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood was found dead behind his company barracks, according to Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra.

The soldier was found unresponsive on Saturday, October 9 and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was provided. Bocanegra said the soldier’s death is under investigation.

