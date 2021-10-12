Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo seeks to educate children about agriculture

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo had some special visitors Tuesday as students from school districts across Central Texas toured the grounds.

Fun activities and interactive shows kept the kids engaged but also taught valuable lessons on what is deemed National Farmers Day.

“Children are truly sponges and they are absorbing all this information and everything they are learning,” Karly West-Strickland, County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development, said.

“They will learn about agriculture education, where their food comes from, how we raise animals and protect the animals that we will consume one day.”

From learning how chickens hatch to how cotton ends up putting clothes on their backs, it’s a lesson that agriculture is all around them.

“A lot of our youth in today’s America doesn’t know where their food comes from,” West-Strickland said.

“It’s a huge problem we are having nationwide, worldwide, so bringing these kids out that may have never seen a cow in person before or a sheep or a goat or interacted this closely is super important.”

It not only helps them link the animals and crops to what’s in the store but can also be the beginning of future FFA or 4-H members. It may even be the beginning for future farmers and ranchers to continue to supply food for our country.

The hope is these tours will jumpstart questions from students and encourage them to continue their agriculture education.

To learn more about 4-H programs in McLennan county, check out their Facebook page.

