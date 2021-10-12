Heavy rain potential increasing Wednesday and Thursday

It’s been a warm and windy Tuesday across Central Texas, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will keep the chance for spotty showers in the forecast through the evening, but rain chances are only around 30%. Another wave of rain may move through tonight, but the best rain chances look to move in late Wednesday and into Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect for every Central Texas county except Milam, Robertson, and Leon County Wednesday and Thursday. In areas under the flood watch, 2″ to 4″ of rain are possible with higher totals between 5″ and 6″ possible. Near the Brazos Valley, rainfall totals should only climb between 1″ and 2″. Rain chances will increase late Wednesday as a slow moving cold front gradually moves into the western portions of Central Texas. This front is going to interact with Pacific moisture moving into our area as the remnants of Hurricane Pamela move towards the state of Texas. Heavy rain will be the biggest story with this system, and the heaviest amounts will likely be across the western half of Central Texas.

Our cold front will finally push through Friday ending the rain and allowing for sunshine and fall like weather to return. Friday’s rain chances are near 20% in the morning with some sunshine returning late in the day. Highs may only reach the low 80s. True fall weather arrives behind Friday’s front and will last through the weekend and probably through much of next week! Expect morning temperatures behind the front Saturday through Wednesday to start out in the 40s and 50s. Sunday morning and Monday morning may be the coldest we’ve seen since spring as we could start in the low-to-mid 40s! High temperatures will actually be more akin to late October and early November weather. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday before we warm back into the mid-to-near upper 70s through Wednesday. Fall is FINALLY coming y’all!

