“Just a whole circle experience” for Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo participant turned intern

Lexy Ide has been involved with the Heart o' Texas Fair and Rodeo for years. This year, she...
Lexy Ide has been involved with the Heart o' Texas Fair and Rodeo for years. This year, she came back as an intern.(Courtesy Lexy Ide)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lexy Ide grew up around the Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo—she watched her older sister as a sweetheart, and knew the fair was something she wanted to be a part of from a young age.

Ide started showing animals in third grade. As she got older, Ide participated in many different fair events, including calf scramble, showing livestock and agriculture mechanics.

Ide was also part of the Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo sweethearts program. Through the program, Ide completed hundreds of hours of community service.

This year, Ide was asked to come back as an intern and helped with the steer show.

During her time as a sweetheart, Ide remembers how she looked up to the interns, and she said it was an honor for her to still be involved.

“It’s a very humbling experience, so now being kind of like the adult mentor, I’m looking over to the sweethearts and I’m telling them kind of the same thing, that there’s little girls who want to be just like you,” Ide said. “And those girls kind of want to look up to the interns like us, so it’s just a whole circle experience that I’m really happy to be a part of.”

On top of everything else Ide was involved in with the fair, she was also the top scholarship winner.

Ide said it’s gone a long way to help her pay for her first year of college at Texas A&M. Agriculture is something Ide said she’s passionate about, and that experience is even changing her perspective on what she wants to do after college.

“Just everything at the fair has kind of had my entire life, I realized this is something that I’m really passionate about,” Ide said. “So I think going into the future I may have, I may be changing my mind to do something in the agriculture field.”

