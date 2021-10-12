Advertisement

Man critically injured after he is ejected during rollover in Falls County

At approximately 3:48 pm, deputies, DPS Troopers and EMS responded to a rollover on SH 7...
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a rollover that left a man with severe injuries.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly before 4 p.m. on SH 7 between Marlin and Chilton. Deputies found a gun, money, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The man driving the car was was ejected and airlifted to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

A woman riding in the car as a passenger was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the cause of the wreck.

The identities of the man and the woman are not being released at this time.

