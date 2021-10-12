Advertisement

Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis that left 3 people dead

Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee.(Adrian Sainz | AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Tennessee post office.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Tuesday at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon.

Federal authorities and Memphis police have gathered at the scene.

No details were immediately released.

It is the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Soldier reported missing back on post at Fort Hood
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
Investigators with the Waco Police Department believe the victim was shot after an altercation...
Waco Police identify man fatally shot, found inside wrecked Mustang

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters...
To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas order reflects growing GOP vaccine mandates hostility
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death