Samuel still looking for a place to let his love light shine

WACO, Texas - In October of 2019 we featured a 12-year-old foster kid, who was looking for a family. Two years later, he’s still looking.

Our own Pete Sousa spent the day with Samuel two years ago - and learned Samuel was an extremely bright kid who had been dealt a bad hand.

He told Pete he was tired of living in foster care and that he wanted a family.

At this point, Samuel has been in the foster care system for five years and is starting to lose hope, but his caseworker Katie Thomas thinks the right family could improve his situation quickly.

“He (Samuel) has the capacity to love and he wants to love, he just needs that family to take a chance on him and give him that home,” said Thomas.

Samuel likes computers, building things, and relates well to adults.

He turns 15 on November 20 and still has the same wish he did a few years ago; to get adopted.

If you want to inquire about the adoption process, contact CPS at (254) 756-5571.

Also, remember there are licensing requirements to adopt in Texas.

