Second book in Central Texas author’s ‘Authentically Addie’ series debuts to strong numbers

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - “Authentically Addie: Adventures to the Ocean,” the second book in a series written by Lorena author Stephanie Wolfe, inspired by her daughter with disabilities, has debuted to stunning numbers on Amazon.

The series centers around a character inspired by Stephanie’s daughter, Addie Wolfe, 7, born with major chromosomal abnormalities.

Wolfe released her first book in March 2021 in hopes of opening up discussions about children with disabilities. It struck a chord with readers everywhere and eventually moved into the number one spot in several categories on Amazon.

The book has also been purchased for use in schools nationwide.

Now just a few months later, Wolfe is releasing her second book and the response is much the same.

Stephanie Wolfe and daughter Addie with w a copy of "Authentically Addie: Adventures to the Ocean." (Courtesy Photo)

The book was released Tuesday and, by that evening, had reached the best seller list on categories, including number one on new releases for Children’s Books on Disability and number one in new releases for Children’s Marine Life Books on Amazon.

“We are so excited that ‘Authentically Addie: Adventures to the Ocean’ is now a bestselling book on Amazon,” Wolfe said.

“We are really just amazed that the first ‘Authentically Addie’ book did so well and was also a national best-selling book. You all asked for more, and we tried to deliver as quickly as we could.”

In the first book, Addie helps teach readers about the zoo animals with different disabilities, including a monkey with a prosthetic arm and a penguin with autism.

The second book focuses more on disabilities not immediately visible.

In her latest adventure, Addie will go through different levels of the ocean while coming in contact with different animals.

“She’s going to meet a whole new set of friends that have differences that you don’t see,” Wolfe said. “We’re so excited to bring reality mixed with a little bit of fantasy in this book.”

“Authentically Addie: Adventures to the Ocean” is available in paperback and as an eBook now on Amazon.

Wolfe said the book will soon be available in local bookstore shelves, including Fabled Bookshop & Cafe and Barnes and Noble, in the coming weeks.

