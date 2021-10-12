Advertisement

Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death

Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking the Federal Trade Commission, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.(Source: NBC12/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.

Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence.

His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for Roanoke, Virginia’s WDBJ-TV in August 2015. Video footage of the shooting — some of which was taken by the gunman — repeatedly resurfaces on Facebook and Instagram despite assurances from top executives that it will be removed, says a complaint being filed Tuesday by Parker and attorneys with the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic.

“The reality is that Facebook and Instagram put the onus on victims and their families to do the policing of graphic content — requiring them to relive their worst moments over and over to curb the proliferation of these videos,” says the complaint.

The complaint says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices by violating its own terms of service and misrepresenting the safety of the platform and how hard it is for users to get harmful content removed.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Andy Parker previously worked with the Georgetown law clinic to file a similar FTC complaint against Google and its YouTube service. The FTC doesn’t typically disclose whether or not it has decided to investigate a complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
The shooting was reported at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue. When...
Off-duty Mart Police officer witnessed shooting in downtown Waco, fired round at suspect

Latest News

When Brian Altier came into Morgan’s life six years ago, she made sure he knew she and Macey...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
A 600-pound elk in Colorado would give a pair of wildlife officers thanks if it could after...
Tire stuck around elk’s neck removed after 2 years
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned