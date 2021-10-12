Advertisement

Texas man charged in DWI wreck that claimed life of 6-year-old stepdaughter

In addition to the murder charge, Paul Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and...
In addition to the murder charge, Paul Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.(Houston Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Paul Rodriguez, 30, is facing multiple charges, including murder, after he was allegedly driving drunk and weaving in and out of traffic on a highway before colliding with an 18-wheeler, resulting in the death of his 6-year-old stepdaughter.

ABC 13 in Houston identified the victim as Zyra Longoria. The girl was reportedly turning seven this week.

Houston Police said the deadly wreck happened in the 5900 block of Southwest Freeway at about 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 9.

Police said an investigation revealed Rodriguez was driving a black Honda Accord southbound on the Southwest Freeway and weaving in and out of traffic. 

Witnesses told police they believed Rodriguez to be intoxicated and followed his vehicle while also calling 911. 

The mother of Zyra Longoria spoke with ABC 13 in Houston:

Rodriguez’s Honda then reportedly struck an 18-wheeler, veered to the right and then struck a red Mercedes Benz and a white Box truck.

Police said the impact caused the six-year-old girl to be ejected from the Honda.  She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.  Doctors pronounced her dead on Sunday, October 10.

Rodriguez and his two biological sons, a two-year-old and a four-year-old, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Officers determined Rodriguez was intoxicated and he was subsequently charged in the crash.

In addition to the murder charge, Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. ABC13 reported Rodriguez’s bond was set at $250,000.

