Waco Police investigating after man found suffering from gunshot wound

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police received a call about a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen.

When officers arrived at the location, the victim was no longer there.

Police were able to locate the man near the 1000 Block of Speight.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Investigators are looking into where and when the shooting happened.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.