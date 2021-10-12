Advertisement

Waco Police investigating after man found suffering from gunshot wound

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police received a call about a man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen.

When officers arrived at the location, the victim was no longer there.

Police were able to locate the man near the 1000 Block of Speight.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Investigators are looking into where and when the shooting happened.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Fort Hood: Missing soldier found safe
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
Investigators with the Waco Police Department believe the victim was shot after an altercation...
Waco Police identify man fatally shot, found inside wrecked Mustang

Latest News

Lexy Ide spent years showing livestock and volunteering with the HOT Fair & Rodeo, and that's...
"Full circle" experience for Heart o' Texas Fair and Rodeo intern
In October of 2019 we featured a 12-year-old foster kid, who was looking for a family. Two...
Samuel still looking for a place to let his love light shine
In addition to the murder charge, Paul Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and...
Texas man charged in DWI wreck that claimed life of 6-year-old stepdaughter
Flores family
Flores family thrills with Globe of Death