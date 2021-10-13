Classroom Champions: West’s Wyatt Wolf

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wyatt Wolf is a leader on the football field and is also ranked third in the senior class.

Wyatt and the West Trojans are 7-0 on the season. Wyatt also plays baseball and runs track, but its football that he grew up dreaming about. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who played at West fourteen years ago.

I always looked up to him ive watched his highlights..I have his highlights his always been here for me

As for what’s next, he’s unsure where he wants to go to school, but he thinks eventually he’d like to become a coach.

