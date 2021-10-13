COVID-19 claims life of veteran Texas police officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday announced the death of HPD Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks, the second department police officer to die from COVID-19.

Wilbanks, 53, “had been fighting COVID-19 for some time and, sadly, lost his battle today,” said Finner.

Wilbanks has been with the police department since June of 1994 and was most recently assigned to the Special Operations Division.

“All of HPD mourns the loss of Officer Wilbanks and we ask the entire city of Houston to join us in lifting his family in prayer,” Finner said.

“Today, we lost a man who is the epitome of what it is to be a public servant.”

