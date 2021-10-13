Advertisement

COVID-19 claims life of veteran Texas police officer

John Wilbanks has been with the police department since June of 1994 and was most recently...
John Wilbanks has been with the police department since June of 1994 and was most recently assigned to the Special Operations Division.(Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday announced the death of HPD Senior Police Officer John Wilbanks, the second department police officer to die from COVID-19.

Wilbanks, 53, “had been fighting COVID-19 for some time and, sadly, lost his battle today,” said Finner.

Wilbanks has been with the police department since June of 1994 and was most recently assigned to the Special Operations Division.

“All of HPD mourns the loss of Officer Wilbanks and we ask the entire city of Houston to join us in lifting his family in prayer,” Finner said.

“Today, we lost a man who is the epitome of what it is to be a public servant.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead behind company barracks
Anthony Williams
Authorities in McLennan County looking for inmate who escaped in West area
In addition to the murder charge, Paul Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and...
Texas man charged in DWI wreck that claimed life of 6-year-old stepdaughter
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Flood Watch
Flood watch issued for most of Central Texas

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates at every...
Local healthcare leaders respond to Governor’s order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates
A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
“It puts a big burden on employers”: Businesses face tough choices after Abbott bans vaccine mandates
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas order reflects growing GOP vaccine mandates hostility
File Photo: E-cigarette
FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers