Deputies in McLennan County looking for inmate who escaped in West area

Anthony Williams
Anthony Williams(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Anthony Williams, 39, an inmate who escaped in the West area.

Williams was a trustee doing work detail outside the West city limits when he allegedly stole a van and took off.

Williams who officials say was reportedly convicted of “petty crimes.” prior this incident.

A helicopter is involved in the search from the air.

