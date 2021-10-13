Advertisement

Flood watch issued for all of Central Texas

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT
(KWTX) - A flood watch is now in effect for all of Central Texas through 7pm Thursday.

The line of heavy rain will slowly move east across Central Texas through the evening and overnight hours. Here’s a look at the latest expect arrival time of the heavy rain

Areas under the Flood Watch could see rainfall between 1-3″, with some isolated higher amounts possible west of I-35.

This heavy rain is due to the interaction of a slow moving cold front with increasing tropical moisture moving in from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela which made landfall near Mazatlán, Mexico Wednesday morning.

Rainfall coverage should be sparse for most of the day Wednesday but coverage should gradually increase Wednesday afternoon and greatly increase Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rain chances are close to 100%.

Strong storms are possible through Thursday morning too with gusty winds and a brief isolated tornado or two being the main threats.

Rain may be moving out of the area by daybreak Thursday but high rain chances remain in the forecast through midday before gradually coming to a close late Thursday.

Rain chances will come to an end early Friday as a cold front sweeps through our area. Behind the front we will see breezy north winds and prolonged stretch of cooler fall weather.

High temperatures this weekend and into next week will be in the 70s, and we could see a few mornings down into the 40s!

