Flood watch issued for all of Central Texas

(KWTX) - A flood watch is now in effect for all of Central Texas through 7pm Thursday.

Flood Watch (KWTX)

The line of heavy rain will slowly move east across Central Texas through the evening and overnight hours. Here’s a look at the latest expect arrival time of the heavy rain

The potential for heavy rain will be increasing this evening and into the overnight hours. Here's a look at the expected arrival time of the heavy rain across Central TX. 1-3" rainfall totals are likely tonight, with some isolated 4"+ totals possible in our western counties. pic.twitter.com/j1pLJZanIP — Brady Taylor (@BradyWX) October 13, 2021

Areas under the Flood Watch could see rainfall between 1-3″, with some isolated higher amounts possible west of I-35.

Forecast rainfall totals have come down a bit but flooding remains possible with 1" to 3"+ for most of the area. (KWTX)

This heavy rain is due to the interaction of a slow moving cold front with increasing tropical moisture moving in from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela which made landfall near Mazatlán, Mexico Wednesday morning.

Rainfall coverage should be sparse for most of the day Wednesday but coverage should gradually increase Wednesday afternoon and greatly increase Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rain chances are close to 100%.

Widespread and locally heavy rain is on the way in just a few hours. During the afternoon, scattered showers and storms *could* move through near and west of I-35 but the best chances arrive for the whole area tonight. Rain will be locally heavy and iso strong storms are possible pic.twitter.com/VOIyTq3pka — Sean Bellafiore (@WeatherSean) October 13, 2021

Strong storms are possible through Thursday morning too with gusty winds and a brief isolated tornado or two being the main threats.

Rainfall remains the main concern for Central Texas through Thursday but strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Gusty winds and a stray tornado is the primary threat. (KWTX, SPC)

Rain may be moving out of the area by daybreak Thursday but high rain chances remain in the forecast through midday before gradually coming to a close late Thursday.

Rain chances will come to an end early Friday as a cold front sweeps through our area. Behind the front we will see breezy north winds and prolonged stretch of cooler fall weather.

High temperatures this weekend and into next week will be in the 70s, and we could see a few mornings down into the 40s!

