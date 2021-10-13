Advertisement

Food for Families Day at HOT Fair, bring a can and get $5 off admission

Food pantry at Caritas of Waco
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Wednesday is Food for Families Day at the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo.

Bring a can and you get $5 off of admission and only pay $10.

Not only gets you in the gate at a cheaper price, but that food helps stock the shelves at the food bank at Caritas of Waco.

“Our shelves are getting a little bare right now, they are getting a little empty in our warehouse so whenever there is any kind of food drives, it helps to restock them and keep the food going for our families,” Alicia Jallah, Co Executive Director at Caritas of Waco, said.

Jallah says they need your help as more families are in need during the pandemic and the holidays are right around the corner.

“In the previous weeks, we were seeing about 90 families a day but we are going up back over 100 a day,” Jallah said.

“As we go into the holidays as well we are continuing to see numbers increasing as students are home for the holidays.”

Every time a family comes, they received more than 100 pounds of food so as Caritas sees more families, they need more supply.

“One in four children in our community go hungry at night which is just heartbreaking,” Jallah said.

“We are so thankful that we are here, we are so thankful that we are able to provide for families no matter what they look like and no matter their situation.”

Every can matters in the fight against hunger.

Also, KWTX’s annual Food for Families drive is Friday, November 19, when we will gather food items for pantries throughout Central Texas.

