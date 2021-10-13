Hazmat situation causes shut down on I-35 South through Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lanes on I-35 South near 4th Street in Waco are shut down due to a hazmat situation.

Units with the Waco Fire Department and Hazmat Team were cleaning up a fuel leak following a motor vehicle crash involving a large truck.

HAZMAT SITUATION - S. IH 35 near 4th St. (southbound). @WacoTXFire units and Hazmat Team operating at a fuel leak from an MVC involving a large truck. I-35 shutdown at this time - southbound. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 13, 2021

There is no word on how long the clean up will take or how long the lanes will be shut down.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

