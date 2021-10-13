Heavy rain potential on the increase tonight

A Flood Watch is in effect for every Central Texas county except Milam, Robertson, and Leon County through 7 PM Thursday. In areas under the Flood Watch, 2″ to 3″ of rain are possible with higher totals between 4″ and 5″ possible mainly near and west of Highway 281. Near the Brazos Valley, rainfall totals should only climb between 1″ and 2″. The heavy rain potential will go up quickly through the evening and overnight hours across Central Texas, and will slowly shift from west to east throughout the night.

By sunrise Thursday morning the heaviest of the rain will be shifting across our eastern counties, and as we move through the morning and midday hours Thursday rain chances will gradually decrease. The next big story for us is our cold front pushing through on Friday! Gusty north winds on Friday will usher in some much cooler fall weather for the weekend and much of next week. Highs over the weekend will only make it into the low 70s, and we will likely be down in the 40s for lows Sunday and Monday morning.

