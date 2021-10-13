Killeen ISD approves new attendance zones set to go into effect with new Chaparral High School

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a high school rezoning plan that will go into effect during the 2022-23 school year with the opening of the new Chaparral High School at 4400 Chaparral Road.

The school district said all four existing high school campus attendance zones, including the Harker Heights and Ellison attendance zones, will be impacted by the changes.

The attendance zone for the new high school is in the south-central portion of the school district, south of the Yowell Ranch subdivision.

CLICK HERE to open the interactive map with the new high school attendance zones.

A map shows attendance zones that will be put in place with Killeen ISD with the addition of a new high school. (KISD)

“I think we are going to have to be in a position of having to relieve Harker Heights High School at some point,” said KISD Superintendent John Craft. “And it is going to absolutely have an impact on those individuals, living families, living in Harker Heights, if you will.”

Overall, about 2,600 families will be effected by the changes.

Current 9th through 11th grade students will be allowed to grandfather next year if they have their own means of transportation, according to the board’s agenda.

Additionally, current 8th-11th grade students will be offered the opportunity to transfer to Chaparral High School assuming they provide their own transportation and meet the attendance and disciplinary requirements, the district said.

Following Tuesday night’s vote, affected families will be sent notices from the district. They will also be given information on transfer options.

“The kid that’s over there in Shoemaker is just as important as the kid that’s out there in Harker Heights, as the one in Killeen High School or out south of town,” Corbett Lawler, board trustee, said. “We’ve got to consider what’s best for all of them. And it’s not best for the Harker Heights High School kids to leave them in a crowded setting.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.