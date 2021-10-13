Advertisement

Killeen ISD approves new attendance zones set to go into effect with new Chaparral High School

During a board meeting on Oct. 12, the Killeen Board of Trustees agreed on a rezoning proposal...
During a board meeting on Oct. 12, the Killeen Board of Trustees agreed on a rezoning proposal with the opening of a new high school.(Eric Franklin, KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a high school rezoning plan that will go into effect during the 2022-23 school year with the opening of the new Chaparral High School at 4400 Chaparral Road.

The school district said all four existing high school campus attendance zones, including the Harker Heights and Ellison attendance zones, will be impacted by the changes.

The attendance zone for the new high school is in the south-central portion of the school district, south of the Yowell Ranch subdivision.

CLICK HERE to open the interactive map with the new high school attendance zones.

A map shows attendance zones that will be put in place with Killeen ISD with the addition of a...
A map shows attendance zones that will be put in place with Killeen ISD with the addition of a new high school.(KISD)

“I think we are going to have to be in a position of having to relieve Harker Heights High School at some point,” said KISD Superintendent John Craft. “And it is going to absolutely have an impact on those individuals, living families, living in Harker Heights, if you will.”

Overall, about 2,600 families will be effected by the changes.

Current 9th through 11th grade students will be allowed to grandfather next year if they have their own means of transportation, according to the board’s agenda.

Additionally, current 8th-11th grade students will be offered the opportunity to transfer to Chaparral High School assuming they provide their own transportation and meet the attendance and disciplinary requirements, the district said.

Following Tuesday night’s vote, affected families will be sent notices from the district. They will also be given information on transfer options.

“The kid that’s over there in Shoemaker is just as important as the kid that’s out there in Harker Heights, as the one in Killeen High School or out south of town,” Corbett Lawler, board trustee, said. “We’ve got to consider what’s best for all of them. And it’s not best for the Harker Heights High School kids to leave them in a crowded setting.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Soldier reported missing back on post at Fort Hood
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
Investigators with the Waco Police Department believe the victim was shot after an altercation...
Waco Police identify man fatally shot, found inside wrecked Mustang

Latest News

Hazmat situation causes shut down on I-35 South through Waco
200 block of Carter Street in Killeen
Killeen family displaced after house fire
Sirena Festival in Salado, Texas
Alleged mismanagement of Sirena Fest funds threatens to derail plans for special playground in Salado
Student field trip to Central Texas fair
Students learn about agriculture at Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo