Killeen students participate in Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Trimmier Elementary in Killeen, Texas.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Trimmier Elementary in Killeen, Texas.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILLEEN, TEXAS (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month throughout October.

Trimmier Elementary Students on Wednesday learned, indulged, and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month during a celebration at school.

“Oh, my goodness. I mean, you as a principal just seen your kids just embrace who they are and have fun in the learning and the culture,” said Beckie Avery, the principal at the school.

“Even though today was a lot of fun watching the dancing and the hard work, the culmination of it, it was really the research about the countries and just finding that joy in the learning,” Avery said.

Students got a chance to wear clothing representing the countries their families are from.

Displays in the school’s library highlighted the history of different Latin American countries, the cultural outfits, food, and styles of music.

Interactive crafts like homemade maracas and cookie decorating gave the students activities to take home.

Trimmier Elementary Students participated in an Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
Trimmier Elementary Students participated in an Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.(Eric Franklin)

