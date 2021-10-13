Killeen family displaced after house fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen family was displaced Tuesday night after a fire in their home.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Carter Street.

According to Fire Chief James Kubinski , the fire started on the outside of the home and spread to the attic.

Three adults and one pet were in the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The family will be staying in a hotel for the time being. The Red Cross is assisting them.

