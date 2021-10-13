Advertisement

Killeen family displaced after house fire

200 block of Carter Street in Killeen
200 block of Carter Street in Killeen(Eric Franklin (KWTX))
By Eric Franklin and Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen family was displaced Tuesday night after a fire in their home.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Carter Street.

According to Fire Chief James Kubinski , the fire started on the outside of the home and spread to the attic.

Three adults and one pet were in the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

The family will be staying in a hotel for the time being. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara on Monday announced the arrests of 15 men accused of...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 15 men during prostitution sting
Fort Hood officials asked for the public’s help to find Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Soldier reported missing back on post at Fort Hood
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
File Graphic
Bell County sheriff’s deputies find body outside Fort Hood
Investigators with the Waco Police Department believe the victim was shot after an altercation...
Waco Police identify man fatally shot, found inside wrecked Mustang

Latest News

Hazmat situation causes shut down on I-35 South through Waco
During a board meeting on Oct. 12, the Killeen Board of Trustees agreed on a rezoning proposal...
Killeen ISD approves new attendance zones set to go into effect with new Chaparral High School
Sirena Festival in Salado, Texas
Alleged mismanagement of Sirena Fest funds threatens to derail plans for special playground in Salado
Student field trip to Central Texas fair
Students learn about agriculture at Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo