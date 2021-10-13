Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.
Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In addition to the murder charge, Paul Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and...
Texas man charged in DWI wreck that claimed life of 6-year-old stepdaughter
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas governor bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates — including for private employers
Flood Watch
Flood watch issued for most of Central Texas

Latest News

FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber’s death sentence
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today held a dedication ceremony for a portion of...
Portion of Central Texas highway dedicated to slain Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
William Shatner and Jeff Bezos share a hug after Shatner's successful space flight on Wednesday.
Shatner and crew celebrate space flight