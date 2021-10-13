Advertisement

Portion of Central Texas highway dedicated to slain Texas DPS Trooper Damon Allen

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today held a dedication ceremony for a portion of U.S. 84 in honor of Trooper Damon Allen. Allen died in the line of duty in 2017.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety Wednesday held a dedication ceremony for a portion of U.S. 84 in honor of Trooper Damon Allen, killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Allen’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, and area law enforcement officials attended the ceremony at the Eighth Avenue Baptist Church in Teague, Texas.

The Trooper Damon Allen Highway, created by the 86th Texas Legislature, consist of a section of U.S. 84 from mile marker 704 in Prairie Hill in Limestone County to mile marker 772 in Oakwood in Freestone county.

“Today’s memorial dedication reminds us of the selfless sacrifice DPS Troopers provide their communities and this state on a daily basis,” said McCraw.

“Trooper Allen was a true hero, and we will never forget his name and his devotion to this great state.”

DPS Regional Director Todd Snyder recalled Allen’s faithful service during the ceremony.

“Trooper Allen heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” Snyder said.

“This memorial roadway will serve as a reminder to the public of his sacrifice in order to protect theirs.”

Allen, 41, died on November 23, 2017, following a shooting while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

Allen, who joined DPS in 2002, was stationed in Groesbeck, Texas at the time of his death and is survived by his wife and four children

