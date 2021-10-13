Train strikes, kills La Vega High student attempting to cross tracks
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Bellmead Police said a train struck and killed a 14-year-old La Vega High School student as she attempted to cross the train tracks Wednesday morning.
The accident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Air Base Road.
Police officers spoke with witnesses who said the girl was struck by the train after she fell down while attempting to cross the tracks.
A Justice of the Peace pronounced her dead at the scene. The name of the girl, a JROTC student at the high school, has not been released.
“We would like to extend our thoughts to the family and to the La Vega ISD friends and staff,” the Bellmead Police Department said.
