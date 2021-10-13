Warm, humid, and occasionally rainy before widespread rain arrives Wednesday night

A flood watch is in effect for every Central Texas county except Milam, Robertson, and Leon County from 7 AM Wednesday to 7 PM Thursday. In areas under the flood watch, 2″ to 3″ of rain are possible with higher totals between 4″ and 5″ possible mainly near and west of Highway 281. Near the Brazos Valley, rainfall totals should only climb between 1″ and 2″. Most of the rain that has prompted the flood watch should fall overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, but there will be some scattered rain today too. Rain chances will climb to about 40% close to and after sunrise as some scattered light rain may move through. The morning rain should mostly exit by lunch time and for most of the area, we may not have much rain at all. Some sunshine could even peek out from the clouds sending highs into the mid-to-upper 80s with a heat index as high as 97°. Late in the day, close to about 3 PM, is when the slow moving cold front arrives from the west which should kick up numerous showers and storms. Nearly all of the rain through around 5 PM should stay west of I-35 (and realistically west of Highway 281), but the rain should gradually overspread the area close to and especially after sunset.

Rain chances overnight are close to 100% as the slow moving front and moisture from Hurricane Pamela overspreads the area from the west and southwest. For cities and towns near the I-35 corridor, rain should start a few hours after sunset and should reach the I-35 corridor around midnight. The widespread overnight rain could be locally heavy, especially west of I-35, but may be moving steadily enough to preclude flash flooding. Still, rivers, creeks, and some streets may flood since rain chances remain high through daybreak Thursday. In addition to the heavy rain threat, tropical moisture and enough spin in the atmosphere could spark isolated strong storms. The best strong storm chance comes west of I-35 roughly after about 6 PM with the main concern being gusty winds and potentially tropical-style tornadoes. Tropical tornadoes are usually quick to form but quick to dissipate and fairly weak due to the tropical moisture in place. Overall, the severe weather chances are low but not zero. Overnight storms should still be around Thursday morning but likely gradually ends from west to east for most of the area by lunch time. Morning rain chances are near 80% but drop down to 40% in the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Humid air remains in place Thursday afternoon and some sunshine may even return! High temperatures should warm into the low-to-mid 80s thanks to the clouds and rain with a heat index values potentially above the 90° mark.

The stalled front that brings the rain over the next 36 hours should be overtaken by another cold front that will finally push through Friday. Rain chances have fallen out of the forecast Friday and as the cold front gradually pushes through during the day, we may even see the return of sunshine! True fall weather arrives behind Friday’s front and will last through the weekend and probably through much of next week! Morning temperatures Friday should still be in the upper 60s with widespread clouds but may only warm into the upper 70s and low 80s as the front passes through. Dew points will drop from the upper 60s and 70s into the 50s and will continue to tumble. The lower humidity sets up a phenomenal, if not a bit cool, weekend. Expect morning temperatures behind the front Saturday through Wednesday to start out in the 40s and 50s. Sunday morning and Monday morning may be the coldest we’ve seen since spring as we could start in the low-to-mid 40s! High temperatures will actually be more akin to late October and early November weather. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday before we warm back into the upper 70s before another weak front moves through for the middle of next week.

