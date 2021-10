10 things to do in Central Texas this weekend: October 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - THE 2021 HEART OF TEXAS FAIR AND RODEO CONTINUES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND…WITH NIGHTLY LIVE MUSIC…AND A SATURDAY NIGHT RODEO…FIND ALL THE INFORMATION YOU NEED AT HOT FAIR-DOT COM.

THE CRAWFORD COMMUNITY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL HOST A CELEBRATION AT TONKAWA PARK FROM 11 TO 3 SATURDAY. HISTORIC NATIVE AMERICAN PETROGLYPHS WILL BE ON DISPLAY…PLUS PRESENTATIONS…FOOD… AND FUN ACTIVITIES FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY.

MULTIPLE HIGH SCHOOL BANDS TAKE THE FIELD AT MIDWAY’S PANTHER STADIUM FOR THE U-I-L MARCHING BAND CONTEST. THE SHOWS GET UNDERWAY AT 3:45 SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN WACO.

ARE YOUR KIDS OUTGROWING THEIR CLOTHES TOO QUICKLY?…BUY AND SELL CLOTHES…STROLLERS CRIBS AND OTHER ITEMS FOR 50 TO 90-PERCENT OFF RETAIL… AT THE JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS EVENT AT THE BELL COUNTY EXPO CENTER. DOORS OPEN AT NINE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY… FIND FREE TICKETS AT THE WEBSITE ON YOUR SCREEN.

THE CENTRAL TEXAS RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB HOSTS ITS 57TH ANNUAL RIFLE SIGHT-IN AND GUN SHOW SATURDAY FROM EIGHT TO FOUR…AT THE CLUB ON RANGE ROAD IN CHINA SPRING. ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE CLUB’S SCHOLARSHIP FUND.

THE TEXAS TRAPPERS AND FUR HUNTERS ASSOCIATION HOSTS A FULL-DAY OF WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT TECHNIQUES SATURDAY AT THE GATESVILLE CIVIC CENTER. DEMONSTRATIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY BEGIN EARLY SATURDAY AT 7-30. INCLUDED IN THE FUN… A TRAP-SETTING AND SKILLET TOSSING CONTEST.

THE GOON SQUAD UNDERGROUND ART COLLECTIVE GETS NIGHTMARISH AND SPOOKY…PRESENTING THE ART OF NIGHTMARES SHOW SATURDAY EVENING. DOORS OPEN AT STAY CLASSY ON AUSTIN AVENUE IN WACO AT 7 P-M.

WALK YOUR WAY THROUGH WACO TEXAS HISTORY AT “WALKING TALES”… SATURDAY FROM TEN TO ONE AT OAKWOOD CEMETERY. JOIN MEMBERS OF THE HEART OF TEXAS STORYTELLING GUILD…IN HISTORIC-PERIOD DRESS… AS THEY BRING HISTORIC STORIES TO LIFE…AND TAKE YOU BACK IN TIME.

OCTOBER IS NATIONAL INFANT AND PREGNANCY LOSS AWARENESS MONTH. TO HONOR THE LIVES LOST, ADVENTHEALTH INVITES FAMILIES TO AN AFTERNOON OF REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY AT 3 P-M. THE ANNUAL CEREMONY WILL BE HELD OUTSIDE THE CENTRAL TEXAS MEDICAL PLAZA ON CLEAR CREEK ROAD IN KILLEEN….THE CEREMONY WILL BE FOLLOWED BY THE RELEASE OF MONARCH BUTTERFLIES.

AND… PARENTS… NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS WILL COME TOGETHER TO HOST A PEACE AND PRAYER RALLY SUNDAY EVENING IN LONG BRANCH PARK. THE RALLY RUNS FROM TWO TO SIX P-M.. AT THE PARK LOCATED ON BRANCH DRIVE IN KILLEEN

