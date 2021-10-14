Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.14.21

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

The Sonic Drive-In at 926 West McGregor Drive in McGregor got a 78 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the employees were not wearing hair restraints while preparing the food.

The pans were chipped and cracked, and had grease and food particles on them.

There was dirt and trash on the floor under the kitchen equipment.

The ice scooper was sitting in dirty water.

This place needs a re-inspection.

The Rocky’s Roadhouse at 926 South Lacy Drive in Lacy Lakeview got an 88 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there was slime inside the soda gun at the bar, black specks on the ice machine, and there were two dogs unleashed and wandering around the bar area.

The Chinese Gourmet Express at 2100 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen got an 88 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there was a leaky sink, excess food particles under the stove, and oil residue under the fryer.

The walls, metal racks, and container lids were dirty.

There was also mold on the soda spigots and on the ice machine.

Multiple containers of food such as meat were seen on the floor.

The restaurant’s permit was withheld until the issues are resolved.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Fuddruckers at 1411 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

If you are in the mood to build your own burger, this is the spot.

You can choose a beef patty or exotic meats like buffalo and elk.

There’s the Avocado Crunch with spinach, onion rings, provolone, and spicy ranch dressing.

Or, you can order the Hangover with cheddar cheese, smokehouse bacon, and a fried egg.

Fuddrucker’s slogan is “World’s Greatest Hamburger.”

Give them a try and you be the judge.

