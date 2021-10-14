Central Texas student earns scholarship money winning goat competitions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students took front and center at the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo Thursday for student day and college night.

The day also celebrates the children who show and perform in the livestock show and rodeo. One 16-year-old Trey Harbour has been showing at the Heart O’ Texas Rodeo for seven years. He’s been at rodeos since he was a baby.

“He was constantly around the barn either helping other kids or just getting in the middle of things,” said his father, Mike Harbour.

Eventually, he got old enough and got in the ring too and says he’s learned lots of lessons along the way.

“It just teaches you a lot,” Trey said. “It teaches you how to lose, it teaches you how to win.”

Trey estimates he’s shown more than 40 goats in his career so far, and has formed a different relationship with each of them.

Trey Harbour (Courtesy Photo)

“They like you, you like them. You’ve got some feelings for ‘em,” he said, petting his current pal, a goat named Alamo.

For Trey, his showing career has been mostly full of wins.

“Yesterday, at the scholarship show I got reserve grand champion goat and then today I got reserve grand champion goat,” he recounts.

His dad says even more than the fancy titles, he is thrilled about the scholarships that come with the wins.

“Trey has racked up a little over eight thousand dollars in scholarships through his show career,” said Mike Harbor “And my oldest son who has graduated from college now he left with eleven thousand dollars so it’s very significant. It adds up overtime.”

Parents who would like to get their children involved in the rodeo can reach out to Heart o’ Texas Fair and Rodeo team or your local 4H club to get connected.

