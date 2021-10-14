Cloudy and Muggy This Evening But Relief Is Nearly Here!

It’ll stay cloudy and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s. We eventually dip to the mid 60′s to start your Friday, and it’ll be a very muggy commute. Luckily, our front arrives around sunrise, and dew points will come crashing down after that! Abundant sunshine will be seen during the afternoon with temperatures staying in the mid 70′s, but it’ll be breezy as well.

The gorgeous weather lasts through the weekend, so be sure to heat out to the Baylor game on Saturday! We warm back into the low 80′s by mid-week, but another cold front arrives to keep our highs in check. Only a few showers are expected with this front, but other than that it’ll be smooth sailing for the next several days.

