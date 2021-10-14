Advertisement

Coaching Ties: Cougars, Bears are familiar opponents

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a non-conference opponent that will soon be a conference opponent with BYU joining the Big 12 in 2023.

“There’s a lot of athleticism there but they are very much the gym rat that’s the bully. You know, they have been able to pull out wins in a lot of different ways,” said Baylor head coach, Dave Aranda.

Baylor is 1-1 all time against BYU so you might think these teams aren’t very familiar with each other, but then again you might not know about Baylor’s offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, and offensive line coach Eric Mateos who came to Baylor from BYU during the offseason.

While Baylor will be very prepared for the No. 19 ranked cougars, BYU should be knowledgeable about the bears as well.

Baylor is picked to win this game by six points, Kickoff is set for 2:30 Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead behind company barracks
Anthony Williams
Authorities in McLennan County looking for inmate who escaped in West area
Flood Watch
Flood watch issued for all of Central Texas
In addition to the murder charge, Paul Rodriguez is charged with intoxicated assault and...
Texas man charged in DWI wreck that claimed life of 6-year-old stepdaughter
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Jeff Grimes
Coaching Ties: Cougars, Bears are familiar opponents
BU guard/forward Matthew Mayer
Baylor MBB Trio Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honors
Wyatt Wolf
Classroom Champions: West’s Wyatt Wolf
Wyatt Wolf
Classroom Champions: West’s Wyatt Wolf