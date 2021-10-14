Coaching Ties: Cougars, Bears are familiar opponents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a non-conference opponent that will soon be a conference opponent with BYU joining the Big 12 in 2023.

“There’s a lot of athleticism there but they are very much the gym rat that’s the bully. You know, they have been able to pull out wins in a lot of different ways,” said Baylor head coach, Dave Aranda.

Baylor is 1-1 all time against BYU so you might think these teams aren’t very familiar with each other, but then again you might not know about Baylor’s offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, and offensive line coach Eric Mateos who came to Baylor from BYU during the offseason.

While Baylor will be very prepared for the No. 19 ranked cougars, BYU should be knowledgeable about the bears as well.

Baylor is picked to win this game by six points, Kickoff is set for 2:30 Saturday.

