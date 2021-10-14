Connally ISD teacher arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Bruner was arrested Thursday morning and his arrest was announced during a news conference meant to update county residents on the arrest of an inmate who escaped a day earlier.
Investigators said Bruner was arrested during a human trafficking sting. The teacher allegedly communicated with an undercover deputy.
Bruner allegedly exchanged photos and lewd texts with whom he believed to be a minor, investigators said.
