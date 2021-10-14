Heavy rain potential shifts east overnight

A Flood Watch remains in effect for counties east of I-35 and also for Hill, McLennan, and Bell County through 7 PM Thursday. The flood watch will likely be trimmed back this morning since the majority of the overnight rain gradually exits, but be very cautious this morning of slick roadways and standing water on roads too. Overnight rainfall totals have been impressive across the board. On average, the entire area has seen an inch-and-a-half of rain but many spots near and east of I-35 have seen 2″ to 3″! The western half of the area dries out today but cities and towns near and east of I-35 will hang on to rain chances through the morning hours. Steady precipitation will continue to fall east of I-35 through mid-morning with rain turning more scattered through the early afternoon. We’ll really see the rain chances fall off this afternoon as some sunshine returns! Although overnight rain is over for many of us, everyone is still stuck in the soup with warm and humid air hanging around. Morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s should slowly warm into the low-to-mid 80s today as sunshine partially returns this afternoon. Dew points should remain in the upper 60s and low 70s too.

We’re eagerly awaiting a push of fall air that’ll arrive Friday. Gone will be the days of highs in the 90s and really humid conditions for an extended period of time. We’ll still be in the humidity Friday morning with partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the upper 60s but the daytime front should send significantly drier air in. Temperatures may drop a bit as a front moves through from the mid-70s into the upper 60s and low 70s but with a quick return of sunshine, late-day highs should range from about 73° to near 80°. North winds will be pretty strong behind the front gusting to near 30 MPH! The north wind sticks around Saturday allowing for morning temperatures near 50° to only reach the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. Some clouds return Sunday but morning temperatures should still drop into the mid-40s and then rebound into the low-to-mid 70s. We may warm up a bit into the 70s and even low 80s (briefly on Tuesday) next week with a week front arriving mid-week. Rain chances with next week’s front are very low and it’ll really only help to reinforce the seasonable weather that’ll be in place.

