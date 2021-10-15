Fall-like weather arrives today!

After a deluge of rain fell Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a cold front, we were left hanging during the day Thursday since the cooler and drier air didn’t push into Central Texas. The atmosphere rectifies that error today as fall air pushes into the area during the day today dropping humidity significantly and temperatures pretty notably too. Until the front arrives, we’re stuck with humidity, warmth, and fog too. Fog may be locally dense in some spots but not everyone will see morning fog. Fog should stick around through 9 AM and then will be eventually replaced by sunny skies after the front moves in. The front should clear Mills, San Saba, Hamilton, and Bosque County by 10 AM before clearing the I-35 corridor around lunch time. The front exits the area east of I-35 by 3 PM. Temperatures behind the front should drop a little bit but we should rebound with sunshine returning too. By 10 AM, temperatures will range from the upper 60s behind the front to the mid-to-upper 70s ahead of it. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s behind the front and into the low 80s ahead of it. Expect temperatures to settle in the mid-to-upper 70s by 4 PM. Today’s front also brings strong north winds in too! Expect gusty north winds between 20 and 30 MPH through much of the afternoon.

Dry air behind today’s front allows for temperatures to cool well below normal through the weekend both in the morning and in the afternoon! With clear skies, expect morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning to only reach the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon! North winds stay elevated but will gust close to 20 MPH at times. Winds drop Sunday allowing for morning lows to dip into the mid-40s. In some rural locations west of I-35, low 40s are possible too! While we should stay generally sunny Sunday, a few clouds may move through from time-to-time. The cool morning temps lead to highs again only in the low-to-mid 70s. Changes arrive next week. We’re still expecting morning temperatures in the 40s Monday with highs in the mid-70s but upper 70s and low 80s return Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ahead of another cold front. Next week’s front should move through Wednesday or more likely Thursday with a 20% chance of precipitation. Morning temperatures will also be warming up too. The front should clear the area Thursday but some forecast model data hints at lingering moisture late next week potentially maybe keeping some low rain chances around.

