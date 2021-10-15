Former Baylor QB, Heisman winner RGIII visits McGregor High School
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Before Robert Griffin III is on the call for the BYU-Baylor game, he visited McGregor High School and spent the afternoon answering questions from students.
Griffin feels it’s important to return to your roots and that was a message to the students.
“You just never forget where you came from. No, I didn’t go to McGregor but this community is part of the Baylor community that I grew up in and I just always want to let them know that they’re not forgotten,” said Robert Griffin III.
RGIII, the Copperas Cove alum, will be on the ESPN broadcast crew for Baylor’s homecoming game on Saturday.
