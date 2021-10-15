Former Baylor QB, Heisman winner RGIII visits McGregor High School

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Before Robert Griffin III is on the call for the BYU-Baylor game, he visited McGregor High School and spent the afternoon answering questions from students.

.@RGIII speaking with the McGregor High School football team & student body this afternoon. He’ll be on the broadcast for BYU-Baylor tomorrow #SicEm pic.twitter.com/dUi7BBRI8O — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) October 15, 2021

Griffin feels it’s important to return to your roots and that was a message to the students.

“You just never forget where you came from. No, I didn’t go to McGregor but this community is part of the Baylor community that I grew up in and I just always want to let them know that they’re not forgotten,” said Robert Griffin III.

This is ADORABLE! @RGIII’s daughter joins him on stage during a Q&A at a local high school 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/XIyzzXl1YB — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) October 15, 2021

RGIII, the Copperas Cove alum, will be on the ESPN broadcast crew for Baylor’s homecoming game on Saturday.

