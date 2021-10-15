Killeen: Parents concerned over controversial LGBTQ poster at local school district

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A group of parents and former educators are protesting a previous display from the Killeen ISD career center celebrating women’s history month.

They gathered at True Deliverance Ministries in Killeen Thursday night, calling for the district to change.

The poster included LGBTQ Activist Marsha Johnson, a self-identified drag queen who advocated for gay rights.

Johnson was at the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of protests involving members of the gay community in response to a police raid at Stonewall Inn in New York City. Johnson allegedly threw the first brick at police.

Seven months after the poster was displayed, parents and former educators like Joe Goodson with Concerned Christian Citizens are voicing their disapproval.

“This isn’t a battle because we hate people, but because we love people,” he said.

“This is sexual in nature and highly inappropriate.”

Former members of the Killeen ISD school board say the poster supports a negative message.

“We need neutrality, we need an opposing viewpoint,” said Terry Delano.

“Their robbing kids of their innocence. Our kids shouldn’t be introduced to those things at that age.”

Killeen ISD released a statement in response to the criticism:

“Killeen ISD remains a district focused on inclusivity.”

Moving forward, these parents are asking for any bulletin poster placed on the walls in school should be for academics only.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.