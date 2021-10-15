Parents meet with Killeen ISD administration to discuss school violence

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Parents and residents spoke directly to administrators with the Killeen Independent School District about violence in schools, which has been a concern since the start of the school year.

Killeen ISD Police Chief Ralph Disher reported 15 assaults so far this school year.

Thursday night’s meeting gave parents a chance to run some ideas by administrators as they try to mitigate violence on campus.

“Our assaults and those kind of things are on about the same par as they were two years ago,” Disher said to the crowd of about 20. “Which is still not acceptable.”

The meeting Thursday night was put on with the help of the Killeen Parent Teacher Association Council.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” said PTA President Trina Thompson. “So we need to find ways to hopefully help these kids find things to do and to be productive and to stop fighting each other for absolutely nothing.”

Some of the major cases for KISD this year include a gun confiscated at Ellison High School, a stabbing at Shoemaker high and middle schoolers also bringing guns to school.

A meeting attendee suggested publishing the number of assaults on a public platform for all to see.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of the fact that we’ve had 15 assaults so far this year,” he said. “We should probably talk about that, we should all know that and understand the context of that.”

Another idea was to have events centered around school resource officers, so students can be more comfortable around them.

“Those are your eyes and ears,” an attendee said. “But right now they don’t want to be that because it’s a(n) us-versus-them.”

As of now, none of the ideas are set in stone.

Thompson, however, encouraged everyone at Thursday’s meeting to get in touch with more people to get them involved.

“We think if we can build those relationships just like teachers do, that’s going to help our problem,” Disher said.

