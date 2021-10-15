Advertisement

Parents, non-profits to unite to address school violence in Killeen

The Killeen Community Peace and Prayer Rally takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 17. The event is...
The Killeen Community Peace and Prayer Rally takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 17. The event is to address violence in schools.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen-area woman and several non-profits are organizing the Killeen Community Peace and Prayer Rally in an attempt to address violence in schools.

Nakia Dowdy, the event organizer, said she and others are looking for solutions to the problems plaguing Killeen schools.

The rally, free and open to the public, takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Octeber 17 at Long Branch Park, located at 1101 Branch Drive.

“We, as a whole, and we as adults, should be leading our children to doing better and making better decisions,” Dowdy said.

The event is aimed at addressing concerns Dowdy and other parents have about violence in schools. The issue has become so much of a talking point, Killeen’s Parent Teacher Association Council hosted a meeting on the matter on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“Violence, right now, is something that is taking over the nation,” said PTA President Trina Thompson. “In our schools, it’s just amazing to me to hear some of the things that kids are fighting about, which is nothing in most cases.”

Since the issue is on the minds of so many, Dowdy said she had no trouble getting others to volunteer and donate.

All she had to do was float the idea on social media and others were behind it.

“So, definitely, we are pushing to interact and come together and see what type of solutions can we create to be able to get our youth into a position where they need to be,” she said.

