Advertisement

Some Central Texas students asked to BYOU: bring your own utensils to eat at school

A student at McGregor ISD eating lunch.
A student at McGregor ISD eating lunch.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX)-- McGregor ISD is asking students to bring their own utensils for lunch as the district struggles to get access to paper and plastic goods.

The lack of plasticware in the district is part of a larger nationwide supply chain issue affecting various industries. There is also currently a shortage of plastic reportedly caused by the pandemic.

“Things that we were purchasing in the spring are in very short supply or have been discontinued,” said McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon.

The district Friday announced it would only provide plastic utensils for students who purchase a meal at school. Students who bring their own lunch are asked to also bring their own utensils or “BYOU.”

The district superintendent, however, says he is concerned they soon may not be able to provide utensils even for students who purchase school meals.

“We held off on making this decision as long as we could but it’s very possible that we could run out,” Lenamon said.

In the back storage room at McGregor Elementary School there were only two boxes of plastic cutlery kits remaining as of Friday afternoon.

Lenamon said that supply of 2,000 kits would only last about three to four days for the 430 students at the campus.

Lenamon said the district has been looking to purchase from new vendors, but they too are having difficulty meeting demand.

On top of the plasticware shortage, they’re also experiencing a shortage of workers, like many school districts. They’re asking parents and families to be understanding and cooperative in the mean time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military retirees and veterans with disabilities are about to see their monthly paychecks go up...
Retired and disabled veterans receiving largest pay raise in decades
Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Connally ISD teacher arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
Anthony Williams
Inmate who escaped in McLennan County captured, facing additional charge
A train Wednesday morning struck and killed a 14-year-old La Vega High School student...
Train strikes, kills La Vega High student attempting to cross tracks
Restaurant Report Card 10.14.21
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 10.14.21

Latest News

KWTX News 10 Newscast: October 16, 1991 - Luby's Massacre in Killeen
The Killeen Community Peace and Prayer Rally takes place from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 17. The event is...
Parents, non-profits to unite to address school violence in Killeen
Shots for Souls Vaccine Clinic to be held in Waco Sunday
McLennan County Health District partners with churches to raise vaccination rate in black community
The bodies of a woman and a 5-year-old girl were found after a flash flood from the remnants of...
Texas flooding sweeps vehicles away; bodies of woman and girl, 5, recovered