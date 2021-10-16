Four injured in early morning shooting outside of local nightclub

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in critical condition and another person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning in Killeen.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Killeen police officers were dispatched to Club Legends at 308 S. 2nd Street in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon the officers arrival, they located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

Three victims were listed in critical condition and were airlifted for medical treatment. A fourth victim was listed with non-life threatening injuries at this time.

Police are asking if anyone has any information or videos about this shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and there is no additional information at this time

