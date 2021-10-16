Advertisement

Four injured in early morning shooting outside of local nightclub

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in critical condition and another person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning in Killeen.

At approximately 2:45 a.m.,  Killeen police officers were dispatched to Club Legends at 308 S. 2nd Street in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon the officers arrival, they located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.  Officers immediately started to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. 

Three victims were listed in critical condition and were airlifted for medical treatment. A fourth victim was listed with non-life threatening injuries at this time.

Police are asking if anyone has any information or videos about this shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and there is no additional information at this time

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military retirees and veterans with disabilities are about to see their monthly paychecks go up...
Retired and disabled veterans receiving largest pay raise in decades
Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.
Central Texas student accused of planning Columbine-style attack now charged with bestiality
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Connally ISD teacher arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor
Nickie Costello, 35, is charged with capital murder for the killing of his parents.
Texas man accused of stabbing, killing parents

Latest News

Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Ago Today: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
As organizers read the names of lost children, the city also lit up the I-35 bridge blue and...
Waco: Tribute held for pregnancy and infancy loss awareness day
The city of Waco and a local non-profit honored families who’ve lost a child in a miscarriage,...
Waco: Tribute held for pregnancy and infancy loss awareness day
Rosemond Crown
BYOU: Bring your own utensils to eat