GORGEOUS Weather This Weekend with Another Front Next Week

With clear skies, expect morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning to only reach the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon! North winds stay elevated but will gust close to 20 MPH at times. Winds drop Sunday allowing for morning lows to dip into the mid-40s. In some rural locations west of I-35, low 40s are possible too! While we should stay generally sunny Sunday, a few clouds may move through from time-to-time. The cool morning temps lead to highs again only in the low-to-mid 70s. Changes arrive next week. We’re still expecting morning temperatures in the 40s Monday with highs in the mid-70s but upper 70s and low 80s return Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday ahead of another cold front. Next week’s front should move through Wednesday or more likely Thursday with a 20% chance of precipitation. Morning temperatures will also be warming up too. The front should clear the area Thursday but some forecast model data hints at lingering moisture late next week potentially maybe keeping some low rain chances around.

