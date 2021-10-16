Advertisement

Navasota High School senior killed in drive-by shooting

By Josh Ninke and Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has identified 18-year-old Anthony Demilo Williams as the person killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Sheriff Don Sowell said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Leon Street in Bedias.

Late Friday, the sheriff’s office said investigators were still working to identify a suspect. They said Williams’ body has been taken to Dallas for autopsy.

The family said Williams was a senior at Navasota High School and was getting to graduate. Navasota ISD also confirmed he was a student at the high school. Neighbors tell KBTX they are shocked to see this happen in what’s normally a quiet community. Some of the neighbors we met with say it has shattered their sense of security.

Others like lifelong resident Ennis Wiley said she heard several shots and she also knew Williams, describing him as a hard worker.

“Well, can you say it’s safe anywhere now? You can’t say it’s safe anywhere, but you just have to keep praying and keep hoping that things will get better, which I don’t think it’ll get too much better, but we can hope,” said Wiley.

Sheriff Sowell said deputies performed CPR on Williams and he was taken to the hospital but died on the way.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Military retirees and veterans with disabilities are about to see their monthly paychecks go up...
Retired and disabled veterans receiving largest pay raise in decades
Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, is charged with bestiality and making a terroristic threat.
Central Texas student accused of planning Columbine-style attack now charged with bestiality
The bodies of a woman and a 5-year-old girl were found after a flash flood from the remnants of...
Texas flooding sweeps vehicles away; bodies of woman and girl, 5, recovered
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Connally ISD teacher arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

Darby
RGIII visits McGregor High students
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Four injured in early morning shooting outside Killeen nightclub
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Ago Today: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
As organizers read the names of lost children, the city also lit up the I-35 bridge blue and...
Waco: Tribute held for pregnancy and infancy loss awareness day