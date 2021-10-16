Navasota High School senior killed in drive-by shooting

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has identified 18-year-old Anthony Demilo Williams as the person killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Sheriff Don Sowell said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Leon Street in Bedias.

Late Friday, the sheriff’s office said investigators were still working to identify a suspect. They said Williams’ body has been taken to Dallas for autopsy.

The family said Williams was a senior at Navasota High School and was getting to graduate. Navasota ISD also confirmed he was a student at the high school. Neighbors tell KBTX they are shocked to see this happen in what’s normally a quiet community. Some of the neighbors we met with say it has shattered their sense of security.

Others like lifelong resident Ennis Wiley said she heard several shots and she also knew Williams, describing him as a hard worker.

“Well, can you say it’s safe anywhere now? You can’t say it’s safe anywhere, but you just have to keep praying and keep hoping that things will get better, which I don’t think it’ll get too much better, but we can hope,” said Wiley.

Sheriff Sowell said deputies performed CPR on Williams and he was taken to the hospital but died on the way.

