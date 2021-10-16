Advertisement

Waco: Tribute held for pregnancy and infancy loss awareness day

The city of Waco and a local non-profit honored families who’ve lost a child in a miscarriage,...
The city of Waco and a local non-profit honored families who’ve lost a child in a miscarriage, stillborn or infancy by proclaiming October 15 as pregnancy and infancy loss awareness day.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco and a local non-profit honored families who’ve lost a child in a miscarriage, stillborn or infancy by proclaiming October 15 as pregnancy and infancy loss awareness day.

Ashley Alexander says she lost two children to miscarriages.

“It’s gut wrenching, unexplainable pain,” she said.

“It happens more often than people realize. It happens every day and nobody talks about it.”

Rachel Craig, the founder of the non-profit Cradled by Love, Hope and Healing says she started her organization to help families in 2011, all in honor of her sister.

“It felt like a calling to serve these families,” she said.

“My parents lost six children of their own and I lost my sister at six months old. So, that’s kind of been the driving force supporting these families.”

As organizers read the names of lost children, the city also lit up the I-35 bridge blue and pink.

While the proclamation and recognition is humbling, Alexander says she hopes no one will forget her lost children.

“When we can all grieve together, it just shows that we’re not alone,” she said.

AdventHealth hospital in Killeen will host a bereavement ceremony in honor of National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month on October 17 at 3 p.m.

