9 men arrested in College Station for solicitation of prostitution

By Katherine Griffith and Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - State and local agencies were involved in an operation to combat prostitution and human trafficking in Brazos County Thursday, according to court documents.

Arrest reports show a total of nine men were taken into custody in the 800 block of University Drive in College Station.

Undercover officers posted advertisements on websites commonly associated with commercial sex, according to court documents.

Authorities say each of the suspects responded to these advertisements and agreed to meet and pay for the services from the undercover officers.

The men were instructed to meet the undercover officers at a location and knock on the door. Officials say the knock alerted authorities to seize and arrest each individual.

Julio Cesar Malagon Sanchez, Salvador Sanchez Reyes, Gabriel Chamorro, Timothy Joseph Reach, Derek Jason St. Amant, Kristopher Del Kellough, Michael Darnell Hopson, Daniel Alan Norwood, and Francisco Javier Banuelos were charged with solicitation of prostitution.

